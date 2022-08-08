Tara Singh Gill (1942 – 2022), Cheras

Jeha Chiri Likhiya Teha Hukam Kmahe,

Ghale Aave Nanka Sade Uthi Jaye

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

In Loving Memory of

LATE TARA SINGH GILL s/o LATE GURBUX SINGH

(23.11.1942 – 4.8.2022)

You have always been there for our entire family. A great husband, a caring father, an uncle who was more like a brother and not forgetting the most awesome grandfather.

We love you so much and we are going to miss you even more. Your legacy will live on in our hearts!

PAATH DA PHOG

13 August 2022 (Saturday), from 10.00am – 12.00pm, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Kg. Pandan, Kuala Lumpur

Please mark your calendars & kindly treat this as our humble & personal invitation.

You will always be remembered by the way you lived and loved life, always smiling, never judging nor comparing, forever giving. You always made us feel as one. Thank you for the memories.

Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal,

Love leaves a memory that no one can steal.

Deeply missed, forever loved & cherished by:

Salwant Kaur (Wife), Rajinder Singh Gill (Son), Gulvinder Singh Gill (Son), Herinder Kaur Gill (Daughter), Pinky (Daughter-in-law), Shahrul Gill (Grandson), Sabir Gill (Grandson), Beloved Relatives, Supportive Neighbours and Friends

For enquiries please contact:

Raji 0163808477

Gulvin 0192213030

Herin 0102220306

| Entry: 8 Aug 2022 | Source: Family

