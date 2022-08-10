Inderjeet Singh (1939-2022), Klang

INDERJEET SINGH S/O BHAI TAHIL SINGH

Mr. Inderjeet Singh, son of the late Bhai Tahil Singh (Tanjong Rambutan) passed away peacefully on 9th August 2022.

Mr. Inderjeet served Jabatan Kerja Raya for almost his entire working life. He was an active member in the Gurdwara Sahib Klang and was involved in building the current Gurdwara Sahib Klang at Jalan Bukit Jawa.

Wife: Rajwant Kaur d/o Pertap Singh

Saskar: 2pm, 10 Aug 2022 (Wednesday) at Simpang Lima Crematorium Klang

Cortege leaves residence at No 53, Jalan Ibus, Taman Selatan, 41200, Klang, at 1.30pm, 10 Aug 2022 (Wednesday)

Path da Bhog: To be confirmed

Contact:

Harjeet Singh ( 016-5338055)

Charan Jeet Singh (019-2407118)

Baldev Singh ( 012-5222983)

Dheer Singh (012-5181912)

﻿

| Entry: 10 Aug 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here