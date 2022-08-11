Singapore’s Major Ishwar Lall Singh dies at 92

Major (Retired) Ishwar Lall Singh from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Veterans League recounting his WWII memories. – Photo: Mindef, Singapore

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Ishwar Lall Singh, a 92-year-old Singaporean veteran of the Indian National Army who served under the leadership of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, died on Friday (Aug 5).

In his early teens, his father had arranged for him to get a job at the Indian National Army (INA). In 1956, he joined the militia unit, the Singapore Volunteer Corps, and later became an officer handling security at several locations they were deployed to.

He was a resident of the Sree Narayana Mission Nursing Home in Yishun.

RELATED STORY:

Singapore’s Major Lall served in WW2, Konfrantasi (Asia Samachar, 30 Nov 2015)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here