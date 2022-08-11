Team Kenya visits Birmingham Sikh centre

Team Kenya visits Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha in Birmingham – Photo: Nishkam Centre Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

Some members of Team Kenya competing in Commonwealth Games 2022 visited the Nishkam Campus in Birmingham, Britain, on Sunday (Aug 7). The team was given a tour of Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha (Gurudwara Sahib) and its exhibition, according to the centre’s Facebook.

Kenya took home six gold medals, including a spectacular run by Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala in the men’s 100m.

RELATED STORY:

All Punjabi smackdown at Commonwealth wrestling (Asia Samachar, 7 Aug 2022)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here