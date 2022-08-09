Lessons from the past as Singapore celebrates 57th year of independence

The City Scape captured in 2020 – Photo: Suki Singh

By Inderjit Singh | Singapore |

Onward Singapore, the call of our national anthem starts with the aspiration of progress for the country and happiness of the citizens. The aspiration is that as the country progresses and prospers the people will be happy.

The 57 years of progress and prosperity Singapore has seen and how lives of Singaporeans transformed in the past 57 years is a model many other counties and governments want to emulate. To many, the Singapore of today is a story of miraculous survival. We owe a debt of gratitude to the pioneering Singaporeans and government for the stable and prosperous Singapore of today.

What can current and future generations of Singaporeans and governments learn from the past generations? We don’t have to search hard for the answer. The answer has been enshrined and lies within our national anthem – progress for the country and happiness for the citizens. When the national anthem was written and adopted the vision of the then leaders of continuous progress for the country and progress of the people that will bring all happiness. We should never forget that. Progress of the country and happiness of the people must go hand in hand for the survival of any nation. Progress of the country without the trickling effect of happiness and progress of citizens.

The question we must always ask is this: As Singapore progresses and becomes richer, are Singaporeans becoming happier? If yes, we are heading in the right direction. If not, we must go back to the beginning of Singapore and understand the national anthem better of what was meant by progress and happiness when it was written. If we want to remain as in our pledge, “one united people” and “so as to achieve happiness, prosperity and progress for our nation”, then we should never forget that progress for the country and happiness of the people go hand in hand.

As the 4G leadership starts taking charge of Singapore, it is a good opportunity to learn from the beginning of Singapore, work towards the ideals of our national anthem and pledge and uses these foundations to strengthen the identity of Singaporeans. The Foreword Singapore exercise is timely and an opportune time to do this. Majulah Singapura.

Entrepreneur and former lawmaker, Inderjit Singh also ​chairs Coordinating Council of Sikh Institutions (Singapore).

