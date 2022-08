In Loving Memory: Datuk Dr. Jagjit Singh Sambhi

1st Barsi: Paath da Bhog 21 Aug 2022 (Sunday), 10.30am

DATUK DR. JAGJIT SINGH SAMBHI

Departed 18th August 2021

Datin Margaret Sambhi

Together with

Kashe & Claire

Robin & Mari

Genevieve & Paul

Steffen, Naomi, Isabella & Alexander

Invite you to join us at

Gurdwara Sahib Ampang, Jalan Ulu Klang

Guru Ka Langgar will be served



| Entry: 15 Aug 2022 | Source: Family



ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here