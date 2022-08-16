Team Khalsa finish Singapore hockey league two in style

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

The Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA), consisting of largely young hockey players, has officially emerged as the champions of the SHF National Division League Two 2022 league. And they ended their run unbeaten!

On Sunday (Aug 14), they drew 2-2 against Team HI in their final match.

It is a sweet ending to a turbulent start when the team saw the exit of its coach and an exodus of players.

“Seven players held on to the belief that they could rebuild from ground zero,” a team member told Asia Samachar.

The rebuilding of the team began with players coming from diverse backgrounds and races.

A key turning point was the arrival of coach Bakri Marfi.

“He came like a cruising tanker. He instilled a strong sense of discipline in the team. Following that, he identified the weak points in our play and began to address them one by one. He beat us into shape slowly. After many hours of training and strong commitment by the players, we began to improve,” he said.

Now, the team that started with little to show have emerged champs.

