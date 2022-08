Harcharan Kaur (1938 – 2022), Ipoh, Perak

HARCHARAN KAUR A/P LATE SANTA SINGH

12.6.1938 – 15.8.2022

Village: Chabal

Husband: Late Surjan Singh Bhullar (Baba Bakala) of Ipoh, Perak

Sister: Tej Kaur a/p Late Santa Singh

Children / Spouses:

1) Manjit Kaur / Jesbee Singh

2) Mathanjit Kaur / Ranjit Singh

3) Harmeet Kaur / Diljit Singh

4) Jasvinder Singh / Sukhvinder Kaur

5) Saranjit Kaur / Ranjit Singh

6) Baljit Kaur / Saranjit Singh

7) Jaspal Singh / Harjinder Kaur

8) Kuljit Singh / Karamjit Kaur

Also deeply missed, forever cherished and fondly remembered by Grandchildren, Great grandchildren, Relatives and Friends

Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 18 Aug 2022 (Thursday), at Nirvana Memorial Park (Shah Alam)

Cortège leaves from No 186, Jalan Tun Sambathan, Taman Sri Andalas, 41200 Klang, Selangor at 2pm

Path da Bhog: 28 August 2022 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam, Selangor

Contact:

Jasvinder Singh @ Rocky 017-2849080

Jaspal Singh 012-2393127

Kuljit Singh 016-5519638



| Entry: 16 Aug 2022 | Source: Family



