US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit – Report

By Asia Samachar | India |

Angad Singh, a US citizen and journalist associated with US news and entertainment company Vice, was reportedly deported from the Delhi airport Wednesday night (Aug 24), according to local media reports.

Quoting family members in Punjab, Angad was said to be on personal visit, not the first time that the US-born and bred Sikh had visited India.

Angad was supposed to have landed at the Delhi airport at 8.30 pm Wednesday and was deported to the US within three hours, according to one media report, wuoting family members.

“Angad Singh covers South Asia. He had made a documentary on the Shaheen Bagh protest. The Government must be upset due to that documentary. His request for a visa as a journalist to make a documentary on Dalits in India was rejected recently. Now, he was coming for a family reunion and was on a personal visit. But he was sent back from the Delhi airport,” an unnamed family member was quoted in The Indian Express which had reached out to immigration officials on the issue.

His mother Gurmeet Kaur, a writer, also talked about her son’s deportation in a Facebook post, the report added.

She was quoted as saying: “Today, my son an American citizen who travelled 18 hours to Delhi to visit us in Punjab, was deported. He was put on the next flight back to New York. They didn’t give a reason. But we know it is his award-winning journalism that scares them. It is the stories he did and the stories he is capable of. It is the love for his motherland that they can’t stand.”

“He is 6’5” tall. His back hurts after long flights in such small spaces. He must be wanting to lay down. I wish you Chardi Kala, my boy. It’s not easy to be a Sikh, a Gursikh on top, a journalist, a warrior of truth and justice. Speaking the truth has a price. We must pay for it.”

