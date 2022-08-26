Dilbara Singh (1944 – 2022), Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor

DILBARA SINGH S/O OJAGAR SINGH
Retired – Customs (Served in Penang)
Left for heavenly abode on 20th August 2022.
Wife: Deep Kaur d/o Chanda Singh
Sehaj Path da Phog and Antim Ardas on 4th September 2022, Sunday, from 9.00 am to 12pm, at Gudwara Sahib Khalsa Land, Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor.
Guru Ka Langgar will be served.
Will always love and miss you Daddy. Thank you for the memories.
For further information please contact:
Melinder Kaur 019-2697495
Parminder Singh 019-2697497
| Entry: 26 Aug 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here