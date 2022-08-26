Dilbara Singh (1944 – 2022), Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor

DILBARA SINGH S/O OJAGAR SINGH

Retired – Customs (Served in Penang)

Left for heavenly abode on 20th August 2022.

Wife: Deep Kaur d/o Chanda Singh

Sehaj Path da Phog and Antim Ardas on 4th September 2022, Sunday, from 9.00 am to 12pm, at Gudwara Sahib Khalsa Land, Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor.

Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Will always love and miss you Daddy. Thank you for the memories.

For further information please contact:

Melinder Kaur 019-2697495

Parminder Singh 019-2697497

| Entry: 26 Aug 2022 | Source: Family

