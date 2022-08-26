Ishvinder Singh (Ishy) (1988 – 2022), Shah Alam

ISHVINDER SINGH S/O AMARDEEP SINGH (ISHY)

11.7.1988 – 24.8.2022

In loving memory of a joyful son, brother, father and friend, Ishvinder Singh s/o Amardeep Singh (Ishy) aged 34, passed away peacefully on 24th August 2022

Leaving behind

Dada Ji: Suaran Singh (Tanjung Rambutan)

Father: Amardeep Singh

Mother: Iqbal Kaur a/p Fateh Singh (Kuala Kangsar)

Daughters: Jaysmin Kaur Brahm & Myralind Kaur Brahm

Sister: Prritvinder Kaur

All relatives & friends.

The funeral will be held on 27th August, at Sungai Buloh Crematorium 3pm with Covid-19 SOP restrictions (restricted for family).

We sincerely thank everyone for their condolences, prayers, assistance, moral support and love during this period. Ishy will always live on in our hearts.

Contact number:

+17012159336 (Whatsapp) – Phobinder Singh

+60125022850 – Ranjit Singh

+60133235704 – Prrit

| Entry: 26 Aug 2022 | Source: Family

