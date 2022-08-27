Irked over police ‘inaction’, Tarn Taran man hands over drug packet to MLA – Report

By Asia Samachar | India |

Drugs are easily available and the authorities seem to be nowhere near addressing the menace.

A Punjab resident took an unprecedented step of handing over a small packet of “chitta” (drugs) which he claimed was procured for Rs 500 from the the very place he had exposed in a live social media broadcast a week earlier.

Dejected by the police “inaction”, resident Gurmeet Singh Chabhal handed over the packet bought at the Chabhal area to Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal to register his protest, reports The Tribune.

Gurmee said he was forced to post the video clips after he came across a young boy who fell unconscious after injecting a drug dose at a secluded place on the Baba Budha Sahib turn on the Chabhal Khurd road on August 16.

Immediately, he posted two video clips about easy availability of drugs in the area which describe the spot of crime and the culprits who sell drugs in the area, the report said.

