Ballistic helmet for Sikh soldiers now available

An Indian global defense and homeland security company has designed a ballistic helmet that can be comfortably worn by Sikh soldiers donning their turban.

Kanpur-based MKU Ltd announced the Kavro SCH 111 T, or simply called Veer, in February.

MKU has in the past executed India’s largest helmet contract, for 159,000 ballistic helmets, for the Indian Ministry of Defense, according to media reports.

The new helmet offers Level IIIA protection to the entire head of a Sikh soldier from ballistic threats and fragments. It also features the advanced ‘reduced helmet trauma technology’ which provides protection from secondary injuries to the skull due to resulting back face deformation in helmets due to high velocity ballistic impact, according to information at the company’s website.

It features a bolt-free helmet design to protect from secondary fragmentation and a Twistfit retention system for an extremely snug and comfortable fit. Fully compatible with MACS (Multi Accessory Connector System), the new helmet allows Sikh soldiers to use the latest head mounted sensors, cameras, torches, communication equipment and night vision devices in their theatre of operation.

“We, at MKU, are glad to be able to create this one-of-its-kind ballistic helmer tailor made for our Sikh soldiers,” said MKU Managing Director Neeraj Gupta in a statement when the product was announced in February.

So far, the company has not announced any contract for the new helmet.

