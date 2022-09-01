Throwback: Junior Red Cross march pass in 1957

Junior Red Cross 2nd Platoon at the Merdeka march pass in conjunction with Independence Day in 1957 – Photo: Sheena Kaur

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

THROWBACK 1957. Proud of my dad, Dr Jaswant Singh, aged 20 then, leading the Junior Red Cross 2nd Platoon during the Merdeka march pass in conjunction with Independence Day, 1957. He was attached to the headquarters of the British Red Cross Society at No. 519, Belfied Road, Kuala Lumpur, and was the officer in charge of training the Junior Red Cross at that time. On the far right, in white turban, marching together is my uncle, Dr Mohinder Singh. Happy Independence Day everyone! – Source: Story & photo by Sheena Kaur on her Facebook

﻿

