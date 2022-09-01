Entrepreneur Parmjit Singh speaks at WSCC Malaysia event

WSCC Malaysia event on 27 Aug 2022 – Photo: Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

About four dozen Sikh men and women involved in various types of businesses, enterprises and corporations caught up for an evening of talk and discussion in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (Aug 27).

A heavy downpour did not deter them from making their way to one of the maiden events organised by the World Sikh Chamber of Commerce (WSCC) Malaysia Chapter.

Asia Pacific University Sdn Bhd CEO Parmjit Singh, who was recently named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year (EOY) 2021 Malaysia, shared some insights on the making of a successful entrepreneur.

The event also heard Edvinder Singh, who runs a digital, speaking on the importance of modern websites and Malaysian tax expert Harvindar Singh.

WSCC Malaysia chairperson Dr Balwant Singh Bains had earlier outlined plans for the Malaysian chapter of the chamber.

