The Truth of After Life

Responding to queries raised by readers on his most recent article (Wadda Hoa Dunidaar), HARBANS SINGH KANDOLA attempts to amplify his arguments. I would love to have further discourse with these Gurmukhs, he tells Asia Samachar when penning his response

A member of our group asked me to briefly explain Gurbani view of after life. (See the comment section here).

Let me begin by saying that Gurbani completely refutes this concocted belief system. Organized religions for thousand years have misled and deprived humanity of inner peace, happiness, harmony and universal brotherhood by enforcing such fake stories. Interestingly the story of after life has been presented in such a precise and detailed manner to make it completely believable. It is important to note that even though Guru Nanak used the words and language of the time, he gave totally new meaning. It is serious mistake to take the use of pre Nanak language to be spirituality of Guru Nanak.

After life story goes like this. After physical death, the body is burned and the last rites are performed by special priest, at specific time, reading specific mantras. Then the soul is dragged by soldiers of death (Yamdoots) and is sent on 365 days journey to Dargah, the Court of Dhranraj to face judgement. Based on your deeds in this life you are sent to hell, heaven or reincarnate as dog, cat and what not. Over the past thousand years billions have died but nobody has ever come back to tell the story of what happens.

Here are the views of Gurbani. On page 75, Sri Guru Granth Sahib (SGGS), Guru Nanak first refutes the after-life story.

Chuthai Pehre Wanjaria Mitra, Lawi Aya Khet.

Ja Jum Pakar Chalaya Wanjaria Mitra Kise Na Miliya Bhet.

ਚਉਥੈ ਪਹਰੈ ਰੈਣਿ ਕੈ ਵਣਜਾਰਿਆ ਮਿਤ੍ਰਾ ਲਾਵੀ ਆਇਆ ਖੇਤੁ ॥

ਜਾ ਜਮਿ ਪਕੜਿ ਚਲਾਇਆ ਵਣਜਾਰਿਆ ਮਿਤ੍ਰਾ ਕਿਸੈ ਨ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਭੇਤੁ ॥

Guru says according to after life story, after physical death the soldiers of death drag the soul to Dharamraj for judgement. GURU says Kise Na Miliya Bhet (ਕਿਸੈ ਨ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਭੇਤੁ) meaning nobody knows what happens after death. Then Guru says Bhet Chet Har Kise Milio (ਭੇਤੁ ਚੇਤੁ ਹਰਿ ਕਿਸੈ ਨ ਮਿਲਿਓ) meaning everything happens according to WILL OF GOD, HUKM that cannot be explained. I therefore refute this fake, concocted story.

GURU AMARDAS JI on page 648 of SGGS further refutes this belief system.

Ik Dajhe Ik Dabiye Ikna Kute Khahe.

Ik Panee Wich Oostihe Ik Bhee Phir Hassan Pahe.

Nanak Ev Na Japaee Kithai Jaye Samahe.

ਇਕ ਦਝਹਿ ਇਕ ਦਬੀਅਹਿ ਇਕਨਾ ਕੁਤੇ ਖਾਹਿ ॥

ਇਕਿ ਪਾਣੀ ਵਿਚਿ ਉਸਟੀਅਹਿ ਇਕਿ ਭੀ ਫਿਰਿ ਹਸਣਿ ਪਾਹਿ ॥

ਨਾਨਕ ਏਵ ਨ ਜਾਪਈ ਕਿਥੈ ਜਾਇ ਸਮਾਹਿ ॥੨॥

Guru says after physical death people follow different processes to dispose of body for its after-life salvation. Some burn, some bury, some leave for animals to eat, some throw in the water and others leave in deep well. All these processes are done for the soul. Nanak says by following all these processes nobody knows what happens to the soul. Gurbani therefore completely refutes this fake story.

On page 940 Guru Nanak offers his views. When Yogis asked Guru Nanak, Kahan Te Awe, Kahan Eh Jawe, Kahan Eh Rahe Samaee (ਕਹਾ ਤੇ ਆਵੈ ਕਹਾ ਇਹੁ ਜਾਵੈ ਕਹਾ ਇਹੁ ਰਹੈ ਸਮਾਈ) meaning where does the soul come from, where does it goes after death. Guru says Hukme Awe, Hukme Jawe, Hukme Rahe Samae (ਹੁਕਮੇ ਆਵੈ ਹੁਕਮੇ ਜਾਵੈ ਹੁਕਮੇ ਰਹੈ ਸਮਾਈ) meaning the soul, life energy originates and ends according to hukm, will of God, life comes into being and leaves this world according to will of God, not according to after life beliefs, the fake human created story.

On page 885 of the SGGS, GURU ARJUN JI clearly states views of Gurbani on this subject.

Pawne Mahe Pawan Samaya

ਪਵਨੈ ਮਹਿ ਪਵਨੁ ਸਮਾਇਆ

Guru says we all breath oxygen to live. After physical death air merges with air. Matee Matee Hoee Ek (ਮਾਟੀ ਮਾਟੀ ਹੋਈ ਏਕ). The physical elements, oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen, carbon, calcium, phosphorus and other minor elements merge with physical elements. Jotee Mahe Joyt Ral Jaya (ਜੋਤੀ ਮਹਿ ਜੋਤਿ ਰਲਿ ਜਾਇਆ), the life force, life energy merges with universal life energy. Guru further says, Kaho Nanak Gur Bharam Chukaya. Na Koee Mare Na Awe Jaya (ਕਹੁ ਨਾਨਕ ਗੁਰਿ ਭਰਮੁ ਚੁਕਾਇਆ ॥ ਨਾ ਕੋਈ ਮਰੈ ਨ ਆਵੈ ਜਾਇਆ). Guru says I am very clear that universal life energy never dies. The after- life story is fake and concocted.

My daughter said that she has heard after life story in many gurdwaras. Unfortunately, we have brought back after life fake story that Guru Nakak discarded. Not only this we have brought back everything NANAK rejected and discarded. It is important to understand that Gurbani does not dwell on what happens in the after life and asks us to focus instead on the present, here and now, realize eternal life while living. Shabad Maroh Phir Jeewho Sad Hee (ਸਬਦਿ ਮਰਹੁ ਫਿਰਿ ਜੀਵਹੁ ਸਦ ਹੀ ਤਾ ਫਿਰਿ ਮਰਣੁ ਨ ਹੋਈ). GURU ask us to internalize GURBANI wisdom, implement in daily lives to overcome ego, live life blissfully illuminated with divine wisdom, virtues.

Harbans Singh Kandola. Born in Ludhiana, Punjab, he read Ph.D. in Agriculture from Punjab Agriculture University in 1972. He moved to Canada in 1973 and retired as a senior bank manager in 2005. He reads Gurbani passionately to understand its spiritual message and how it matters in his daily life. He poured over Prof Sahib Singh’s ‘Sri Guru Granth Sahib Darpan’ (SGGS translation) over five years, preparing for himself a complete set of notes. In the past two decades, Harbans has engaged in Gurbani discussion on radio and television (go here and here), as well as newspapers and the Sikh Bulletin. He believes that we now have the literature reflecting the true and real message of Gurbani which has to be presented to Sikhs and non-Sikhs. This article is from his unpublished book ‘Renaissance of Sikhi’.

* This is the opinion of the writer, organisation or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

