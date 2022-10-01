Sardar Sarjit Singh (PPN) (1944 – 2022), Ex TNB

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SARDAR SARJIT SINGH S/O MOHAN SINGH (PPN) (Ex TNB)

9.9.1944 – 1.10.2022

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki

With profound grief and sorrow we are deeply saddened to annouce the passing of my beloved husband / dad / Nanaji on the 1st October 2022

Wife: Helen Henry

Children / Spouses:

Anita Kaur / Kuldeep Singh

Dr Amreeta K. Sarjit

Grandchildren:

Haresh Singh Bedi

Gorav Singh Bedi

Sister-in-law: Galley Henry

Saskaar / Cremation: 11.30am, 2 Oct 2022 (Sunday) at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Cortège leaves No 31, Jalan Taban 1, Lucky Garden, 59100 Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur at 8.30 am. Funeral will be at 11.30am. Last respects and Sukhmani Sahib prayers at 9.30 am at the Shamshan Bhoomi.

Path da Bhog: 10 October 2022 (Monday), from 10.00am – 12.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Contact:

Anita Kaur (016 222 1006)

Dr. Amreeta (019 647 9199)

Kuldeep Singh (016 451 4581)

Rajinder Singh (012 350 3456)

We would also like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the team of doctors and nurses at Pantai Hospital Bangsar. Our sincere thanks to our caregiver Jasvir Singh.

| Entry: 1 Oct 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

