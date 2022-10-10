My advice: Try to emulate

In­dar­jit Singh, who carries the title of Lord Singh of Wim­ble­don, speaking at the House of Lords on mass dis­place­ment of refugees on 6 Jan­u­ary 2022

By Kanwaljit Kaur | Britain | Letter |

Dabinderjit Singh writes: ‘There are thousands of British born Amritdhari Sikhs proud of their religious identity who are suitably skilled and competent to play a much better representation ‘(than who’) role at civic events like Commonwealth Day and Remembrance Day or at weddings and funerals of members of the Royal family.

Dabinderjit’s words smack of petty jealousy. Lord Indarjit Singh, a practicing Amrithdhari Sikh, described by the British ambassador in Estonia as ‘the man who brought Guru Nanak to the breakfast tables of Britain’, spent 35 years broadcasting on the relevance of Sikh teachings on meeting the challenges of modern life. His work on promoting the commonalities of religious teachings taught by Guru Nanak, have won him many national and international awards, including a prestigious Templeton Prize and a Gold medallion for promoting inter-faith understanding from the Council of Christians and Jews, as well as generous praise from King Charles III.

Nor has Lord Singh been afraid to criticise the British government for its tacit condoning of human rights abuse in countries like Saudi Arabia and India. In a recent intervention in the Lords he stated: ‘My Lords, Jagtar Singh Johal was a UK blogger who drew attention to India’s continuing abuse of the human rights of minorities. The Indian Home Minister has publicly described Muslims as termites—that is the extent of the abuse of human rights. For his actions, Jagtar Singh Johal has been incarcerated and tortured for years in an Indian jail and is facing the death penalty. We have heard (from the Minister) that we have constructive talks with the Indian Government. That has been going on for years — what has actually been achieved? We talk about the importance of freedom of speech, but does the Minister agree that it smacks of hypocrisy when we choose to look the other way while negotiating a trade deal with India?’

My advice to Dabinderjit is try to emulate.

Lady Singh Kanwaljit Kaur, the wife of Lord Indarjit Singh, is also the President of Global Sikhs Council (GSC). This letter was in response to a letter by Dabinderjit Singh, principal adviser to the Sikh Federation (UK) who recently took early retirement as a Director at the National Audit Office, published at Asia Samachar on Oct 6

RELATED STORY:

King Charles and faith communities (Asia Samachar, 6 Oct 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here