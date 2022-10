Pritam Kaur Gill (1929 – 2022), Ipoh

PRITAM KAUR GILL W/O LATE MASTER WAZIR SINGH

31.5.1929 – 23.10.2022

Village: Tarn Taran

Husband: Late Master Wazir Singh (Slim River / Tanjung Malim)

Children / Spouses:

Dalip Singh & Amrit Kaur

Pramjit Kaur & Papindar Singh

Dr Gurbachan Singh

Manjeet Kaur & Dr Inderjeet Singh

Dalbir Kaur & Daleep Singh

Ranjit Singh & Bhavbhanjan Kaur

Harkirandeep Singh & Someeta Kaur Sidhu

Grandchildren:

Renujeet Kaur

Davinder Singh

Harrabinder Singh

Rashvinder Singh

Manroshni Kaur

Dr. Namkabir Singh

Dr. Simran Kaur Olikh

Harveen Kaur Olikh

Captain Hardeep Singh Olikh

Deepesh Singh Jeggy

Manpreet Kaur Jeggy

Dr. Harmeet Kaur Jeggy

Satpreet Kaur Wathan

Harpreet Kaur Wathan

Gurfateh Singh Wathan

Ekta Kaur Wathan

Keerat Kaur Wathan

Great Grandchildren:

Sohan Singh

Nimmerta Kaur

Kabir Singh

Mahi Kaur

Jayveer Singh

Vir Nyhaldav Singh

Angad Singh Wathan

Shenaaya Kaur Wathan

Mehr Singh Jeggy

Parisha Kaur Jeggy

Saskaar / Cremation: 12pm, 24th Oct 2022 (Monday), at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh Crematorium. Cortège leaves residence No 12, Jalan Pahang, Canning Garden, 31400 Ipoh at 11am

Path da Bhog: 6 November 2022 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gudwara Sahib Greentown, Ipoh

Contact:

Dalip Singh – 012-5255669

Hardeep Singh – 016-4113771

“As long as we live, they too shall live, for now they are a part of us, as we remember them.”



| Entry: 23 Oct 2022 | Source: Family



ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.