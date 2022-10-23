Pahang gives 4 gurdwaras RM25,000 each

Left: Pahang MB Wan Rosdy with Jasvir. The event was attended by (L-R) Suresh, Jasvir, Narinder Pall and Gurbachan

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Pahang state government this week gave RM25,000 to each of the four gurdwaras in the state

The recipients were Gurdwara Sahib Bentong, Gurdwara Sahib Kuala Lipis, Gurdwara Sahib Brinchang and Gurdwara Sahib Tanah Rata. Brinchang and Tanah Rata are both located in Cameron Highlands, a popular tourist attraction for its scenic beauty, tea plantations, hiking trails and gardens.

Pahang Menteri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail handed the allocation in a ceremony in Bentong on Wednesday (Oct 19, 2022).

The cheques were received by the committee presidents of the four gurdwaras: Suresh Singh for Brinchang, Jasvir Singh for Bentong, Narinder Pall Singh for Kuala Lipis and Gurbachan Singh for Tanah Rata.

“I take this opportunity to thank the caretaker MB for this gesture,” Jasvir, who is also a council member of the Bentong Municipal Council, told Asia Samachar.

Pahang will be holding its state elections along with the 15th general election on 19 Nov. The state assembly was dissolved on Oct 17 to pave the way for elections of state assemblymen simultaneously with the election of parliamentarians to the federal Parliament.

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.