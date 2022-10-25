In Loving Memory: Surindar Kaur (1945 – 2021), Seremban

FIRST BARSI

In Loving Memory Of

OUR BELOVED MOTHER

Surindar Kaur d/o late Surjan Singh JP

w/o Late Bhagwant Singh Sidhu

23.03.1945 – 21.12.2021

PLEASE JOIN US FOR

Jodh Mela Kirtan & Katha Diwan followed by Sehaj Paath Da Bhog

SUNDAY, 6TH NOVEMBER 2022, 9:30AM – 12:00PM, AT GURDWARA SAHIB SEREMBAN

Guru ka Langar will be served

“Those we LOVE… don’t go away, they walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near.

Still loved, still missed and very dear”

“Deeply missed by all who loved her tremendously especially her grandson Dilshan”

Satwant – 012-2868 901

Preeta – 012-2177 141

| Entry: 25 Oct 2022 | Source: Family

