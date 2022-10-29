Johor Baru gurdwara to get RM600k state funding to building upgrade

Manjeet Singh (hands raised) explaining the building upgrade plans to Johor MB Onn Hafiz (wearing songkok and holding a booklet) – Photo: Supplied

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Johor state government will allocate RM600,000 to beautify the 101 year-old Gurdwara Sahib Johor Baru (GSJB).

Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced the funding when he visited the gurdwara yesterday (28 Oct 2022).

The allocation will be used to upgrade and beautify the gurdwara building, said GSJB committee secretary Manjeet Singh.

The visit comes as politicians of all shades ramp up their campaign for the 15th General Election (GE15) to be held on Nov 19. On that day, Malaysias will vote to elect Federal lawmakers and state assemblymen for a number of states.

However, Johor will not be holding elections for its state assembly since it underwent a snap elections in March 2022. Barisan Nasional (BN) won 40 seats with its main opponent Pakatan Harapan (PH) getting only12 seats. Onn Hafiz is from Umno, the dominant member of the BN.

RELATED STORY:

Johor to allocate RM1m for Sikh gurdwaras, Panjabi education (Asia Samachar, 23 Feb 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.