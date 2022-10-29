WSO Canada meets Canadian lawmakers

WSO Canada leadership at Parliament Hill – Photo: WSO

By Asia Samachar | Canada |

The leadership of World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSO) recently went to Parliament Hill to meet with Canadian parliamentarians from Liberal Party of Canada, Conservative Party of Canada and New Democratic Party of Canada.

“Our 5 key advocacy priorities include, accommodation of Sikhs in the workplace, Bill 21, International Students, Foreign Interference and Afghan Sikhs. We look forward to working with elected officials from all parties to achieve better outcomes for Sikhs and minorities across Canada,” WSO said in a social media entry.

