Sikh risk officer carries Malaysian flag at UN

Photo Opportunity: Satpal Singh with Microsoft founder Bill Gates at a UN event in New York – Photo: Supplied

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Satpal Singh, a chief governance and risk officer at a Malaysian corporation, recently took part in a number of events at the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York.

He was invited as an exclusive Malaysian corporate representative to the 77th UN General Assembly where he participated and engaged world leaders and corporate executives from around the world. The invitation came due to his involvement in environmental, economic and societal development efforts in Malaysia, he told Asia Samachar.

Among others, he took part in the UN Private Sector Forum, an exclusive event attended by 500 corporate leaders from around the world to discuss the role corporates in championing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

A key commitment made in this forum was a five-point renewable action plan, which includes improving global access to raw material, shifting of subsidies from fuel to renewables and capacity building for transition of skills. Satpal is currently disseminating the plan in various seminars and forums in Malaysia.

He also took part in the Future of Digital Cooperation: Building Resilience through Safe, Trusted, and Inclusive Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), which was the world’s first concentrated initiative by countries and corporates to advance the development and use of DPI, for education, healthcare and e-finance. The session was attended by prime ministers and presidents of Norway, Germany, Estonia, Sierra Leonne, Togo, Kenya, Rwanda.

During the session, Satpal had the opportunity to engage with Microsoft founder Bill Gates who is now chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.He also interacted with UNDP chairman Achim Steiner and government heads on cybersecurity risks and technological risks of DPI in developing countries.

He also took part in the UN Inspiring Transformational Governance, a closed door roundtable discussion on corporate dilemma. Here, he provided Asean regional view on geopolitical risks and governance challenges, including risks and impacts of various response strategies applied. Satpal introduced an RI (relevance x impact) materiality matrix for leadership crisis response strategies.

Satpal is the chief governance and risk officer at PLUS and is entrusted to spearhead their sustainability journey. Satpal is also a member of Malaysia’s National Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Working Group, chaired by Malaysia’s economy minister.

Satpal Singh taking part in the Transformational Governance Forum at the sidelines of the United Nations UN General Assembly in New York – Photo: Supplied

