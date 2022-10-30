Ranjit Singh s/o Gurdial Singh (1940 – 2022)

RANJIT SINGH A/L GURDIAL SINGH

Age 82 years, Passed Away Peacefully on 29 Oct 2022

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by

Wife: Moninderjeet Kaur (Kuala Lumpur)

Children, Spouses, Grandchildren, Relatives and Friends

Parents: Late Mr Gurdial Singh (Chemor, Perak) & Madam Gurbachan Kaur (Chemor, Perak)

Last Respects at Nirvana 2, Nirvana Center KL

Sunday, 30 October 2022 (4pm till 10pm)

Monday, 31 October 2022 (10am till 10pm)

Address: Nirvana 2, Nirvana Center KL, 16, Jalan Dewan Bahasa, Bukit Seputeh, 50460 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Cremation / Saskaar: 1.30pm, 1 Nov 2022 (Tuesday) at Gui Yuan Crematorium, Kampung Tunku, Petaling Jaya

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation.

Contact

Pat +6012-7551433

Jay +6012-3771397

Darmin +6012-3139174

Jesjin +6016-3310528

﻿

| Entry: 30 Oct 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.