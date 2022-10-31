Guru Nanak: Traveller, teacher, anthropologist and much more

I find the idea of Nanak as a teacher and anthropologist particularly appealing. Such a depiction is consistent with the definition of ‘Sikh’ as a ‘learner’ or ‘seeker of truth’ and Sikhi as the path to becoming a ‘Sachiara’ or somebody who has managed to control the ego and live according to the divine will - DR GURNAM SINGH

By Gurnam Singh | Opinion |

Whilst there is no disagreement about the birthplace of Guru Nanak, namely, Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi, presently Nankana Sahib, in the Shekhupura District in West Punjab, there is no consensus on his birth date. Various groups identifying with the ‘sampardai’ tradition that operate under the aegis of a hereditary spiritual leader (referred to as Sant and/or, Baba, and/or Brahmgiani) who follow the Vikram Samvat calendar contend that he was born on Puranmashi of Kattak in 1469. They build their case around the Bhai Bala Janamsakhi, which asserts that Guru Nanak was born on the Full Moon (Pooranmashi) of the Indian Lunar Month Kartik. Based on this reference, celebrating Guru Nanak’s Gurpurab in the month of November has become firmly embedded in the Sikh collective consciousness.

On the other hand, there are scholars and organizations that are broadly identified with the intellectual traditions associated Singh Sabha and Sikh Missionary College, who argue that the actual historic birth of Guru Nanak was on Vaisakhi, which falls on 14th April each year. For them, Sikhi and hence Guru Nanak’s mission represents a clean from the Sanatan worldview, and accordingly this means that mean’s also breaking free from the Vikram Samvat calendar in favour of the Nanakshahi Calendar, which was approved by Sri Akal Takht in 2003. They argue that 14th April should be the Gurpurab date, both because of its historic accuracy, and second because it is a fixed date and thus avoids the confusion that Sikhs have with Gurpurab dates.

I sometimes wonder what Guru Nanak would make of this and many other that have sadly emerged about Guru Nanak’s teaching’s, life and mission! Indeed, I sometimes play a mind experiment and think, what if Guru Nanak walked past any Gurdwara today, typically established in the name, sometimes explicit, sometimes implicit, of a particular caste, what would he think. On entering and seeing the place immersed in all kinds of pomp, ceremony, rivalries, ritual and gluttony, I sometimes wonder if he would recognise it as something related to his own teachings. I suspect, given his mission to encounter and engage with all kinds of people, practices and philosophies, he would relish the prospect of doing ‘goshti’ or dialogue.

Most of the iconography about Guru Nanak, especially on his immense travels across the known world, depicts him a Godly figure, an enlightened person, and the embodiment of the divine being. Influenced by the prevailing dominant traditions of Islam and Hinduism, Nanak is invariably presented as a Peer and Guru. Muslims refer to him as Baba Nanak and Hindus as Guru Nanak, and Sikhs deploy both depictions. Bhai Gurdas Ji captures these elements when he refers to Nanak as ਜਾਹਰ ਪੀਰ ਜਗਤੁ ਗੁਰੁ ਬਾਬਾ ॥੩॥ or the

‘manifest spiritual teacher of the whole world’.

Whilst all these depictions have their own relevance, seeing him as a founder of the Sikh faith, and as a Sikh and academic myself, I find the idea of Nanak as a teacher and anthropologist particularly appealing. Such a depiction is consistent with the definition of ‘Sikh’ as a ‘learner’ or ‘seeker of truth’ and Sikhi as the path to becoming a ‘Sachiara’ or somebody who has managed to control the ego and live according to the divine will.

In the following lines from a shabad, written in Raamkalee, Dahknee, Ongkaar bani (Guru Granth Sahib, p930), Guru Nanak offers a clear method for understanding devotional text: ਸਮਝੈ ਸੂਝੈ ਪੜਿ ਪੜਿ ਬੂਝੈ ਅੰਤਿ ਨਿਰੰਤਰਿ ਸਾਚਾ ॥ By reading, studying and researching one understands and realises that the truth dwells deep within.

I am often asked why there are so many divisions amongst Sikhs and my answer is simple, we have abandoned the kinds of critical reflective thinking that Guru Nanak advocated and have replaced that with ritualistic reading and singing. This can provide a temporary feeling of elation, but I am less sure about its value in terms of developing our learning about our place in the world.

There is an irony here is that, in contrast to this form of recitation, in Gurbani, through the pervasive concept of ‘rahao’, the emphasis is on ‘sehaj’ or ‘state of peace’, ‘steady’, ‘equipoise’. Gurbani, though written in the poetic form, has its own unique system, of which the ‘rahao’ is very important. Rahao literally means ‘pause’ or ‘wait’. In most Shabads it appears once, and it is used to depict the central theme of the Shabad. When the Shabad is sung, the rahao line usually forms the antra or chorus line.

Thoughtful reading requires one to utilise logic and reason, to appreciate context, the role of metaphor, simile, personification, abstraction, and emotion. One also needs to appreciate the very particular rules of grammar in Gurbani and the function of ‘laga matra’ (vowels) in this regard. This is even more important where the poetic form is concerned. Ritualistic speed reading may provide some psychological benefits, but it is only through methodical, slow and reflective reading that one can maximise the chance of coming close to the true meaning and understanding.

Some people reading this article may feel that to assign labels, such as ‘teacher’ and ‘anthropologies’ to Guru Nanak is disrespectful. And from their perspective, no doubt they would feel justified in their view. For all Sikhs, Guru Nanak is the physical embodiment of ‘God’ or ‘Akaal Purakh’ on Earth, and in this regard, he holds the same status for Sikh’s as Christ does for Christians and Mohammed does for Muslims. We are all followers of Guru Nanak but that does not mean we may demonstrate our devotion and commitment to his teachings in the same way.

We can all agree, I think, Guru Nanak rejected false rituals and idol worship, that he emphasises the pervasiveness nature of the divine formless, timeless, universal entity, which he terms ‘Ik Owankaar’. But we must not forget, as his writings uncover, the centrality of reason, knowledge, reflection and realisation coupled with love and devotion. It is when the head meets the heart and the hand that one can fully appreciate the greatness of Guru Nanak. And whether you are commemorating it on 8th Nov or 14th April, may I wish you a happy Gurpurab.

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

RELATED STORY:

Guru Nanak’s Life and Works: A Scientific Perspective (Asia Samachar, 27 Oct 2022)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |