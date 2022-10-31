Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in Leicester

Unveiling: The Leicester statue has been created by artist Taranjit Singh

A statue of a Sikh soldier has been unveiled in Leicester to honour Sikhs who fought for the UK in conflicts around the world. The bronze figure on a granite plinth went on display in Victoria Park on Sunday (30 Oct 2022).

The Sikh Troops War Memorial Committee said it would complement the existing war memorials already there. Sikhs made up more than 20% of the British Indian Army at the outbreak of World War One, reports BBC.

The report quoted Ajmer Singh Basra, president of the committee, as saying: “We are so proud to be unveiling this memorial to honour the sacrifice of all those brave men who travelled thousands of miles to fight for a country that wasn’t their own.”

He said the statue would serve as a reminder to Sikhs who have made Leicester their home.

Piara Singh Clair, from Leicester City Council, was also quoted as saying: “For many decades, the Sikh community has significantly contributed towards the success of our city. I am very pleased that the idea of a Sikh memorial statue – envisaged by the late councillor Culdipp Singh Bhatti MBE – will be unveiled in Victoria Park…..It will provide a fitting tribute alongside other memorials in the park.”

