First time contestant Selvin shines at Mrs Malaysia World 2022

Selvinder Kaur (right) takes part in Mrs Malaysia World 2022

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

HR specialist Selvinder Kaur emerged as the third runner up at the Mrs Malaysia World 2022 pageant.

This is the first time that Selvin, 30, who is pursuing Masters in Counselling, has taken part in a pageant.

Her parents are the late Narmel Singh and Herbans Kaur of Singh Sweets Enterprise Kampung Pandan.

Olivia Nichola, a 30 year-old lawyer from Ipoh was crowned Mrs Malaysia World 2022 at an event over the weekend in Kuala Lumpur.

