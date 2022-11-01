Khalsa Kingdom the inclusive kingdoms

By Charanjeet Singh | Letter to Editor |

I am not a history fan or even interested in history research; however, as a skeptical learner I enjoy and feel like diving a little deeper too using some historic information – that might not be solid though prevalent as acceptable to many.

Based on this shared information, I believe, there is enough evidence to prove that the Khalsa Kingdom led by Ranjit Singh was an example of one of most inclusive kingdoms (1799-1849 roughly) set up/ ruled on this earth until then. How is an inclusive rule of today’s Britain comparable to Khalsa Rule?

Ranjit Singh’ prime minister was a Dogra Rajput / a warrior caste, his finance minister a Brahmin (Hindu priestly caste), his foreign minister a Muslim and several top positions held by Europeans around hundred fifty years before the British inclusive experiment embedded with meritocracy and openness becomes noticeable. How appropriate is it to compare these two rules – Khalsa and present British?

Finance has remained a forte for Indians, African and Arabian until the knowledge got processed in Europe around a thousand year earlier. A litmus test would be as a Punjabi how influential Rishi could be to get her a status of state language in Punjab – west Pakistan where around half the population speaks the language without being given an official status in the province of Punjab since independence in 1947.

Further how Rishi would be able to diplomatically win over and get approved / implement a passage from Punjab to Europe similar to China reaching out Europe and re-establishing the Ancient Silk Route through train /road and sea also. This will potentially bring prosperity to the land of Rishi’s ancestors and people now living there, brilliant in skills, enterprising and ready to conquer the new world facing inflation and recession threats.

Just some thoughts, G.

Sincerely

Charanjeet Singh

Oshawa, CA

