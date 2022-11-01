Hemkunt, Mont Kiara and network

Found Online | Malaysia |

In 2019, I climbed up a Sikh place of worship and pilgrimage site in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, India called Hemkund Sahib. It is located on the Himalayan Range at 4,160 meters (13,650 feet) with a setting of a glacial lake surrounded by seven mountain peaks. Once you are up there, you have no connection with the outside world.

Fast forward to 2022, clear 4G network is available at 13,640ft. No call, internet or network disruption.

And when I came back to my own country, Malaysia, I can’t even have a decent phone call without facing network issues and in some instances I don’t even have coverage at all. That, too, in Mont Kiara! What is happening?

Taranjiv Singh, Co-founder, Agriculture Farm (Picked up from social media posting)

