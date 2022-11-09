Satya Devi Dass, Retired Staff Nurse, General Hospital, Kuala Lumpur

SATYA DEVI DASS
Wife of late Naranjan Singh Sidhu (Satu Ribu)
Retired Staff Nurse, General Hospital, Kuala Lumpur
From Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan
Sadly passed away on Monday 7 November 2022
A loving wife and mother. She will forever be remembered and deeply cherished by her daughter Reena, and a host of family and friends.
Last respects can be made between 5pm to 7pm, on Friday 11 November 2022
At the residence
3/273, Jalan Udang Kepai, Taman Sri Segambut, Kuala Lumpur
The Saskar (Cremation) will take place at 3pm, on Saturday 12 November 2022
At Nirvana Memorial Park (Crematorium)
Taman Perkuburan, Jalan Pusaka 21/1, Section 21, Shah Alam
The cortege will leave the residence for the cremation, at 1.30pm
The Sahej Path Da Bhog and Antim Ardaas will take place between
10am and 12pm, on Sunday 20 November 2022
At Gurudwara Sahib Polis/Parliament
Pesiaran Tun Ismail, Kuala Lumpur
For details contact Rabinder Singh (nephew) on 010 298 7073
| Entry: 9 Nov 2022 | Source: Family
