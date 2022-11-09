Satya Devi Dass, Retired Staff Nurse, General Hospital, Kuala Lumpur

SATYA DEVI DASS

Wife of late Naranjan Singh Sidhu (Satu Ribu)

Retired Staff Nurse, General Hospital, Kuala Lumpur

From Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan

Sadly passed away on Monday 7 November 2022

A loving wife and mother. She will forever be remembered and deeply cherished by her daughter Reena, and a host of family and friends.

Last respects can be made between 5pm to 7pm, on Friday 11 November 2022

At the residence

3/273, Jalan Udang Kepai, Taman Sri Segambut, Kuala Lumpur

The Saskar (Cremation) will take place at 3pm, on Saturday 12 November 2022

At Nirvana Memorial Park (Crematorium)

Taman Perkuburan, Jalan Pusaka 21/1, Section 21, Shah Alam

The cortege will leave the residence for the cremation, at 1.30pm

The Sahej Path Da Bhog and Antim Ardaas will take place between

10am and 12pm, on Sunday 20 November 2022

At Gurudwara Sahib Polis/Parliament

Pesiaran Tun Ismail, Kuala Lumpur

For details contact Rabinder Singh (nephew) on 010 298 7073

﻿

| Entry: 9 Nov 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.