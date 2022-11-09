Gyani Jaswant Singh (1947 – 2022), Sentul

Jehya Chiri Likheya, Teyha Hukam Kamahey, Ghaley Aavey Nanka, Sadhey Utthi Jahey

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

GYANI JASWANT SINGH JI S/O LATE GYANI BACHAN SINGH JI from SENTUL

Passed away peacefully on 9 November 2022.

Last respects at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul from 10 am, 10 Nov 2022 (Thursday) onwards and the cortege will leave for Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur, at 1pm thereafter the funeral at 2.30 pm

Wife: Jasvir Kaur d/o Kartar Singh

Sons & Daughter-in-Law: Jagtaran Singh & Ajit Kaur, Jagdees Singh & Jaskirat Kaur

Daughter & Son-in-Law: Harinder Kaur & Baljit Singh

Grandchildren: Harjas Kaur, Saheb Singh, Taegbalh Singh, Jugaad Singh

Brother & Sister: Chamkaur Singh & Kalwant Kaur

The family wishes to thank relatives and friends for their support. Special thanks to HKL Doctors and Nurses for their loving care.

Kitan Darbar & Path Da Bhog: 20 November 2022 (Sunday), from 5pm to 8pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

Contact :

Sdr Chamkaur Singh 019 2257394

Sdr Jagtaran Singh 019 6622051

Sdr Jagdees Singh 016 3352002

| Entry: 9 Nov 2022 | Source: Family

