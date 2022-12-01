Disability champ Jaspreet Kaur Sekhon wins Singapore award

Jaspreet Kaur Sekhon receiving award from Goh Chok Tong, witnessed by Singapore president Halimah Yacob on Dec 1, 2022

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Jaspreet Kaur Sekhon may have her own set of personal challenges, but she has never allowed it to put a lid on her spirit. The courage and dedication to help others with disabilities landed her the Goh Chok Tong (GCT) Enable Awards.

Jaspreet won the Goh Chok Tong Enable Awards (UBS Promise) for her dedication and longstanding commitment towards realising inclusion in the community and society.

She is a pioneering member of the ‘Our Lives, Our Voices’ (OLOV) Self-Advocacy Programme, and continues to champion disability inclusion for the Intellectual Disability community.

The awards, launched in 2019, aims to recognise the achievements of persons with disabilities, and to motivate those with promise and potential to go the distance with their endeavours.

