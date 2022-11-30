Sdr Randev Singh Bal (1962 – 2022), Subang Jaya

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Those who are sent, come, O Nanak; when they are called back, they depart and go.

||1|| (SGGSJi ang 1239)

SDR RANDEV SINGH BAL S/O BIBIJI JASPAL KAUR & LATE SDR MOHINDER SINGH BAL (MUAR)

3.9.1962 -30.11.2022

Wife: Ranjit Kaur D/O Late Sarjan Singh & Late Bibiji Mohinder Kaur (Ex-PD)

Sukhmani Sahib Paath will be held on 2nd December 2022 (Friday), at 11.00AM at our residence at No. 2 Jalan USJ 6/2L, 47610 Subang Jaya, Selangor.

The Cortege will leave the residence at 1.00PM.

Saskaar / Cremation: 2.00PM, 2nd December 2022 (Friday) at MPSJ Crematorium Puchong, Jalan Bunga Kertas, Bandar Puchong Utama, 47100 Puchong, Selangor.

Path Da Bhog will be held on the 11th of December 2022 (Sunday) at 10.00AM in Gurdwara Sahib Muar, Jalan Muhammadiah, 84000 Muar, Johor.

Contact:

Harwant Singh – 0102412426

Bhagwan Singh – 0122235225

Sukhjit Singh – 0193740064

| Entry: 30 Nov 2022 | Source: Family

