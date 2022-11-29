Talkwalker appoints Lokdeep Singh as CEO

By Asia Samachar | United States |

Lockdeep Singh, who pursued his early education at Kapurthala, Punjab, has been promoted to become the CEO of Talkwalker, a AI-powered consumer intelligence platform.

He was the EVP and chief product officer at the Austin-based company which focusses on crawling, analytics and social media monitoring. It helps brands close the gap between brand and consumer.

Lockdeep brings 20 years of experience driving growth for software and technology companies through strategic product development and technology innovation.

“I have been a fan since I first heard of Talkwalker and learned about the company’s commitment to industry-leading technology and consumer-first mindset,” he said in a statement.

Prior to Talkwalker, he served as general manager and SVP Messaging at Synchronoss Technologies. Before that, he led product strategy and technology innovation at a number of leading technology companies, including roles as Chief Product Officer at Openwave Messaging, Inc., Chief Innovation Officer at Syniverse, and CTO at MACH.

