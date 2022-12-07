King Charles officially opens Luton gurdwara

King Charles spoke with local schoolchildren outside the Guru Nanak Gurdwara



By Asia Samachar | Britain |

King Charles today officially opened the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Luton in an event that symbolised togetherness with the presence of leaders from many faiths.

Among faith leaders present were Bedford bishop Rt Rev Richard Atkinson, Luton Buddhist community representative Janaka Alahapperuma and Grassroots and the Luton Council of Faiths director David Jonathan.

When the King arrived, the Luton Punjabi Kirtan School sang and played the tabla and baja (harmonium). His Majesty was so intrigued by the baja he asked teacher Jaswant Kaur Bola for a demonstration and she was happy to oblige. “He was very knowledgeable and it was the experience of a lifetime for the kids,” she said, as reported by the Luton Today.

The King – dapper in grey suit and matching bandana, teamed with a pink silk polka dot tie and handkerchief – also took a great interest in the gurdwara’s voluntary vaccination programme which was overseen by a quartet of medics, three of whom played football together. Drs Manraj Bahrey, Ajeet Bagga, Talib Abubacker and Kuldip Sule were responsible for a rollout which saw more than 24,000 people from the local BAME community innoculated, the report added.

RELATED STORY:

How British colonialism killed 100 million Indians in 40 years (Asia Samachar, 6 Dec 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.