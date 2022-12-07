Gurmej Kaur Sadhu Singh @ Gejo (1946 – 2022), Pasir Puteh, Perak

GURMEJ KAUR D/O SADHU SINGH @ GEJO

25.12.1946 – 7.12.2022

Village: Gurdaspur

Living life at her own pace, at her will. Truely master of her life. Always strong, always there. She shall not be mourned but shall be cherished for she is one of the pillars to our home. May your light be at the shrine of the One.

Saaskar / Cremation: 2pm, 8 December 2022 (Thursday) at Wadda Gurdwara Ipoh Crematorium

The cortege leaves residence at 1pm (Address: 41, Jalan Tasek Jaya, Taman Tasek Jaya, Tasek, Ipoh, Perak)

Akandh Path: 15 to 17 December 2022 at Gurdwara Sahib Pathey, Ipoh (K.K Road)

Contact:

Balvinderjit Kaur (012-9439863)

Arwinderjit singh (013-5156323)

| Entry: 7 Dec 2022 | Source: Family

