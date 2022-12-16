Amarjit Singh Moor Singh (1960 – 2022), Batu Gajah

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

AMARJIT SINGH A/L MOOR SINGH

7.8.1960 – 15.12.2022

Parents: Late Moor Singh and Late Pajann Kaur (Batu Gajah)

Leaving behind beloved wife, children, siblings, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Last respects can be paid at No 6, Desa Changkat, 31000 Batu Gajah, Perak on 16 December 2022 (Friday)

The cortege leaves the residence at 4.30pm, 16 December 2022 (Friday) to the Sikh Crematorium, Batu Gajah.

Sukhmani Sahib Paath will be held at the residence on 30 December 2022 (Friday) from 3pm – 5pm.

Sahej Paath Da Bhog and Anthim Ardaas: 31 December 2022 (Saturday), from 10am – 12noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Changkat, Batu Gajah, Perak.

Contact:

Ranjit Kaur 014-3021391

Rano 016-4359154

Jasdeep Singh 016-5988956

Ranjit Singh 019-2242839

House: 05-3662076

Deeply Missed by All near and Dear

﻿

| Entry: 16 Dec 2022 | Source: Family

