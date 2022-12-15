Powered by Sikh players, Malaysian 60s win medal at Tokyo world cup

World Cup Grand Masters hockey in Tokyo in September 2022 – Photo: Supplied

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Malaysia’s men hockey above 60, half of them Sikhs, bagged the bronze medal in the World Cup Grand Masters hockey in Tokyo in September 2022, with Australia emerging as champions and England as runners-up.

The podium finish is the highest achievement by any Malaysian hockey team in all international age groups and categories.

Former national hockey captain Sarjit Singh has been coaching the team for the last two years prior to this tournament.

Sultan Ahmad Shah Hockey (SAS) vide president Surindar Singh was the team captain, assisted by Col Dr Inderjit Singh.

The tournament, held once every two years, is getting more challenging as more European teams take their training and preparation seriously, said a hockey official.

Ten of the 18 players of the team are Sikhs. They are Surindar Singh, Sarjit Singh, Inderjit Singh, Minder Singh, Harmohan Singh, Harjit Singh, Manjinder Singh, Krishan Singh, Supt (R) Avtar Singh Pandher and Shyam Singh Parmar.

“We often reminisce the past glory of our Sikh hockey players in the national team and today we have a team of fit Sikh players albeit in their 60s, still playing and winning for Malaysia,” said a hockey player.

The other players representing the Malaysian 60s team are former international Raymond Marks Tio, Chin Sow Ten, Hooi Ka Choy (Casey), Mohd Nasir bin Abdul Aziz, Azman Shah Aziz, John Stephenson (goalkeeper), Collin Lawrence Sequerah and V Chandrasegar.

RELATED STORY:

Our young lions (Asia Samachar, 30 July 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.