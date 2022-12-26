6 reasons why most of us go to the Gurdwara

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A Gurdwara is a place of assembly and worship for Sikhs where spiritual discourse and religious hymns (Shabds) are sung. People from all faiths are welcomed in Sikh Gurdwara. The term Gurudwara is made of two words Gur (a reference to the Sikh Gurus) and Dwara (Gateway), together meaning ‘The gateway through which the Guru could be reached (obtains spiritual knowledge and wisdom).

ਗੁਰੂ ਦੁਆਰੈ ਹੋਇ ਸੋਝੀ ਪਾਇਸੀ ॥

Guru Dwarai Hoe Sojhi Paeisi. SGGS 730

Through the Gurdwara (the Guru’s Gate) one obtains spiritual knowledge and wisdom.

ਬਾਣੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗੁਰੂ ਹੈ ਬਾਣੀ ਵਿਚਿ ਬਾਣੀ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤੁ ਸਾਰੇ ॥

Bani Guru Guru Hai Bani Vich Bani Amrit Sare. SGGS 982

The Bani is Guru, and Guru is the Bani. Within the Bani, is the Ambrosial Nectar of spiritual knowledge and wisdom.

ਗਿਆਨ ਅੰਜਨੁ ਗੁਰਿ ਦੀਆ ਅਗਿਆਨ ਅੰਧੇਰ ਬਿਨਾਸੁ ॥

Giyan Anjan Gur Dia Agiyan Andher Binas. SGGS 293

The way antimony beautifies eye and improves vision, Guru has given the antimony to my mind (Mann) of spiritual knowledge and wisdom, which dispelled the darkness of ignorance.

ਸਿਖੀ ਸਿਖਿਆ ਗੁਰ ਵੀਚਾਰਿ ॥

Sikhi Sikhia Gur Vichar. SGGS 465

Sikh gets spiritual knowledge and wisdom by contemplating on the teachings of the Guru (Bani).

The Gurdwara is a place where we contemplate the Guru (Bani) and obtain spiritual knowledge and wisdom to dispel the darkness of ignorance. A Gurdwara is like a school where students go to listen to what Bani Guru is teaching us. Let’s discuss why most of us go to Gurdwara.

1. Some go to Gurdwara for Darshan of Guru Granth Sahib and for attendance purpose (ਹਾਜ਼ਰੀ ਲਗੋਨ ਵਾਸਤੇ).

ਡਿਠੈ ਮੁਕਤਿ ਨ ਹੋਵਈ ਜਿਚਰੁ ਸਬਦਿ ਨ ਕਰੇ ਵੀਚਾਰੁ ॥

Dithai Mukat N Hovee Jichar Sabad N Karae Vichar. SGGS 594.

One is not liberated by merely seeing the Guru, unless one contemplates the Shabd. Many of us go to the Gurdwara, bow (ਮੱਥਾ ਟੇਕੋ) at the entrance, at Nishan Sahib, the entrance of Diwan Hall, in front of Guru Granth Sahib, go around AGGS and bow again in front of AGGS, take Prashad and come out. In this way we have taken Darshan of AGGS and made our attendance (ਹਾਜ਼ਰੀ).

If our child goes to a school, bows at the gate of the school, at the entrance of the class, to the teacher, goes around the teacher and bows again and come out of the school and say I have seen the teacher and made my attendance; has this child learnt anything from the teacher by this ritual and will he pass his exams at the end of the year? The answer is No. If the answer is No for this child, how can this ritual be beneficial to us in the Gurdwara.

2. Some go to Gurdwara and sit full time but don’t pay attention to what is taught.

ਡਿਠੈ ਮੁਕਤਿ ਨ ਹੋਵਈ ਜਿਚਰੁ ਸਬਦਿ ਨ ਕਰੇ ਵੀਚਾਰੁ ॥

Dithai Mukat N Hovee Jichar Sabad N Karae Vichar. SGGS 594.

ਜਿਨ ਕੇ ਚਿਤ ਕਠੋਰ ਹਹਿ ਸੇ ਬਹਹਿ ਨ ਸਤਿਗੁਰ ਪਾਸਿ ॥ ਓਥੈ ਸਚੁ ਵਰਤਦਾ ਕੂੜਿਆਰਾ ਚਿਤ ਉਦਾਸਿ ॥

Jin Ke Chit Kathor Hei Se Beheh Na Satgur Pas. Outhai Sach Vartada Kuriara Chit Oudas.

ਓਇ ਵਲੁ ਛਲੁ ਕਰਿ ਝਤਿ ਕਢਦੇ ਫਿਰਿ ਜਾਇ ਬਹਹਿ ਕੂੜਿਆਰਾ ਪਾਸਿ ॥ ਵਿਚਿ ਸਚੇ ਕੂੜੁ ਨ ਗਡਈ

Oue Val Chal Kar Jhat Kadade Fir Jae Behe Koriara Pas. Vich Sache Koor N Gadeei Mann Vekhu Ko Nirjas.

ਕੂੜਿਆਰ ਕੂੜਿਆਰੀ ਜਾਇ ਰਲੇ ਸਚਿਆਰ ਸਿਖ ਬੈਠੇ ਸਤਿਗੁਰ ਪਾਸਿ ॥੨੬॥

Koriar Koriarei Jae Rale Sachiar Sikh Baithe Satgur Pas. SGGS 314

Those who have mind (Mann) as hard as stone, do not sit near the True Guru. Truth prevails there; the false ones do not attune their consciousness to it. By hook or by crook, they pass their time, and then they go back to sit with the false ones again. Falsehood does not mix with the Truth. The false go and mingle with the false, while the truthful Sikhs sit by the side of the True Guru.

If our child goes to school and sit in the class full time, but instead of listening to the teacher, the child is playing with others in the class; this child has not learnt anything in the class from the teacher. At the end of the year this child will fail in the exam. In the same way, those who go to the Gurdwara and are not listening to what is being preached has not learnt anything and will fail in the exam.

3. Some go to Gurdwara to chant.

ਰਾਮ ਰਾਮ ਸਭੁ ਕੋ ਕਹੈ ਕਹਿਐ ਰਾਮੁ ਨ ਹੋਇ ॥

Ram Ram Sabh Ko Kehai Kehiai Ram Na Hoe. SGGS 491.

Everyone chants the God’s Name, Ram, Ram; but by such chanting, the God is not obtained.

ਮਾਲਾ ਫੇਰੈ ਮੰਗੈ ਬਿਭੂਤ ॥ ਇਹ ਬਿਧਿ ਕੋਇ ਨ ਤਰਿਓ ਮੀਤ ॥੩॥

Mala Faerai Mangai Bibhut. Eh Bidh Koe N Tariou Meet. SGGS 888

You chant on your rosary, and beg for blessings. No one has ever been saved in this way.

ਰਮ ਰਾਮ ਰਾਮ ਮਾਲ ॥ ਮਨਿ ਫੇਰਤੇ ਹਰਿ ਸੰਗਿ ਸੰਗੀਆ ॥ ਜਨ ਨਾਨਕ ਪ੍ਰਿਉ ਪ੍ਰੀਤਮੁ ਥੀਆ ॥੨॥੧॥੨੩॥

Ram Ram Ram Mal. Mann Ferate Har Sang Sangia. Jan Nanak Prio Pritam Thia. SGGS 1272.

Remember virtues of God in the rosary of your mind (Mann). Those who have imbued their mind (Mann) with Godly Virtues, they become their companions. Such people merged with the God and God dwell in their mind.

ਕਬੀਰ ਜਪਨੀ ਕਾਠ ਕੀ ਕਿਆ ਦਿਖਲਾਵਹਿ ਲੋਇ ॥ ਹਿਰਦੈ ਰਾਮੁ ਨ ਚੇਤਹੀ ਇਹ ਜਪਨੀ ਕਿਆ ਹੋਇ ॥੭੫॥

Kabir Japani Kath Ki Kia Dikhalaveh Loe. Hiradhai Ram Na Chethi Eh Japani Kia Hoe. SGGS 1368

Kabir, why do you show other people your rosary beads? You do not remember Virtues of the God in your mind (Mann), so what use is this rosary to you?

ਇਕ ਦੂ ਜੀਭੌ ਲਖ ਹੋਹਿ ਲਖ ਹੋਵਹਿ ਲਖ ਵੀਸ ॥ ਲਖੁ ਲਖੁ ਗੇੜਾ ਆਖੀਅਹਿ ਏਕੁ ਨਾਮੁ ਜਗਦੀਸ ॥ ਏਤੁ ਰਾਹਿ ਪਤਿ ਪਵੜੀਆ ਚੜੀਐ ਹੋਇ ਇਕੀਸ ॥ ਸੁਣਿ ਗਲਾ ਆਕਾਸ ਕੀ ਕੀਟਾ ਆਈ ਰੀਸ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਨਦਰੀ ਪਾਈਐ ਕੂੜੀ ਕੂੜੈ ਠੀਸ ॥੩੨॥

Eik Du Jibho Lakh Hoh Lakh Hoveh Lakh Vees. Lakh Lakh Gerra Aakhiah Ek Naam Jagdis. SGGS 7.

Et Rah Pat Pavarria Charriai Hoe Eikis. Sunn Gla Aakas Ki Kita Aai Rees. Nanak Nadari Paiai Kurri Kurrai Thees.

If one has uncountable number of tongues, and with each tongue, one would repeat uncountable times, the Name of the God, is meaningless as one can’t merge with the God like this. Along this path, to climb the steps of the ladder to merge with God, is by giving up ego. Just by knowing the virtues of the God and trying to merge without giving up ego and meaningless rituals. Listening to the teachings of the Guru which are as high as sky; my ant like thought process also climbed up the stairs of spirituality. Nanak says the only way to merge with the God is to make ourselves worthy of the Virtues of the God.

ਜੈਸੇਖਾਂਡ ਖਾਂਡ ਕਹੈਮੁਿਖ ਨਹੀ ਮੀਠਾ ਹੋਇ ਜਬ ਲਗ ਜੀਭ ਸਦ ਖਾਂਡੁਨਹੀ ਂਖਾਈਐ ॥

Jais Khandd Khand Kehai Mukh Nehi Mitha Hoe Jab Lag Jeebh Svad Khandd Nehin Khaiai.

ਜੈਸੇਰਾਤ ਅੰਧੇਰੀ ਮੈਦੀਪਕ ਦੀਪਕ ਕਹੈਿਤਮਰ ਨ ਜਾਈ ਜਬ ਲਗ ਨ ਜਰਾਈਐ

Jaisae Raat Andheri Mai Dipak Dipak Kehai Timar Na Jai Jab Lag N Jaraiai.

ਜੈਸੇਿਗਆਨ ਿਗਆਨ ਕਹੈਿਗਆਨ ਹੂੰਨ ਹੋਤ ਕਛੁਜਬ ਲਗੁਗੁਰ ਿਗਆਨ ਅੰਤਿਰ ਨ ਪਾਈਐ ॥

Jaise Gian Gian Kehai Gian Hoon Na Hot Kachu Jab Lag Gur Gian Antar Na Paiai.

ਤੈਸੇਗੁਰ ਕਹੈਗੁਰਿਧਆਨ ਹੂਨ ਪਾਵਤ ਤਬ ਲਗੁਗੁਰ ਦਰਸ ਜਾਇ ਨ ਸਮਾਈਐ ॥੫੪੨॥

Taise Gur Kehai Gurdhian Hu Na Pavat Tab Lag Gur Daras Jae Na Samaiai. Bhai Gurdas.

One cannot taste sugar by just saying sugar, sugar. To taste sugar one has to put sugar on the tongue. Darkness cannot go away by just saying lamp, lamp. One has to light lamp. One cannot get knowledge by just saying knowledge, knowledge. One has to go to Guru and obtain knowledge. In the same way just by saying Gur Gur one cannot get Guru’s wisdom till one read, understand and assimilate the philosophy of the Guru.

ਹਿਰਦੈ ਜਪਨੀ ਜਪਉ ਗੁਣਤਾਸਾ ॥ ਹਰਿ ਅਗਮ ਅਗੋਚਰੁ ਅਪਰੰਪਰ ਸੁਆਮੀ ਜਨ ਪਗਿ ਲਗਿ ਧਿਆਵਉ ਹੋਇ ਦਾਸਨਿ ਦਾਸਾ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥

Hiradai Japani Japo Guntasa. Har Agam Agochar Aparanpar Suami Jan Pag Lag Dhiavo Hoe Dasan Dasa. Rehao. SGGS 841

I remember the Virtues of the God in my mind (Mann), which is my rosary. The God is inaccessible, unfathomable and unlimited. I contemplate on such God’s Virtues in the company of the Guru as humble of the humblest.

ਐਸਾ ਗਿਆਨੁ ਜਪਹੁ ਮੇਰੇ ਮੀਤਾ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥

Aisa Giyan Japhu Mann Mere. Rahao. SGGS 331.

O My mind! Remember (Japo) spiritual teaching of the Guru (Giyan) all the time in your conscious mind (Mann). There is no point in meditating spiritual teaching of the Guru (Giyan). Japo means remember.

If our child goes to school and only chants the name of the author of the book, can this child pass the exam at the end of the year? Answer is No. A child needs to read the book and get knowledge out of it to pass the exam. In the same way by chanting Waheguru we can’t be liberated from the cycle of spiritual death and birth. We need to read the SGGS and get spiritual knowledge and wisdom.

4. Some go to Gurdwara for Asa Di Vaar only.

Many ask after chanting Waheguru and after listening to Asa Di Vaar that mind (Mann) is wandering around. It is not steady. It is because they don’t listen to Asa Di Vaar with conscious mind (Mann), understand and then practice.

ਕੁੰਭੇ ਬਧਾ ਜਲੁ ਰਹੈ ਜਲ ਬਿਨੁ ਕੁੰਭੁ ਨ ਹੋਇ ॥ ਗਿਆਨ ਕਾ ਬਧਾ ਮਨੁ ਰਹੈ ਗੁਰ ਬਿਨੁ ਗਿਆਨੁ ਨ ਹੋਇ ॥੫॥

Kunbhe Badha Jal Rehai Jal Bin Kunbh N Hoe. Giyan Ka Badha Mann Reha Gur Bin Giyan N Hoe. SGGS 469.

The potter makes pitcher out of clay and water. Potter mixes clay with water and kneads it till water and clay have mixed properly. Water and clay cannot be separated now. They are one. When we put water in this pitcher, water remains confined within the pitcher, but without water, the pitcher could not have been formed. In the same way mind (Mann) is to be kneaded with the spiritual wisdom till they are one. Now mind (Mann) is restrained from wandering around by the spiritual wisdom, but without the Guru, there is no spiritual wisdom.

ਲਬੁ ਪਾਪੁ ਦੁਇ ਰਾਜਾ ਮਹਤਾ ਕੂੜੁ ਹੋਆ ਸਿਕਦਾਰੁ ॥ ਕਾਮੁ ਨੇਬੁ ਸਦਿ ਪੁਛੀਐ ਬਹਿ ਬਹਿ ਕਰੇ ਬੀਚਾਰੁ ॥

Lab Pap Doe Raja Mehata Koorr Hoa Sikdar. Kam Naeb Sadh Puchiai Beh Beh Kare Bichar.

ਅੰਧੀ ਰਯਤਿ ਗਿਆਨ ਵਿਹੂਣੀ ਭਾਹਿ ਭਰੇ ਮੁਰਦਾਰੁ ॥ ਗਿਆਨੀ ਨਚਹਿ ਵਾਜੇ ਵਾਵਹਿ ਰੂਪ ਕਰਹਿ ਸੀਗਾਰੁ ॥

Andhi Rayat Giyan Vihuni Bhahi Bhare Murdar. Giyani Nacheh Vaje Vaveh Roop Kareh Sigar.

ਊਚੇ ਕੂਕਹਿ ਵਾਦਾ ਗਾਵਹਿ ਜੋਧਾ ਕਾ ਵੀਚਾਰੁ ॥ ਮੂਰਖ ਪੰਡਿਤ ਹਿਕਮਤਿ ਹੁਜਤਿ ਸੰਜੈ ਕਰਹਿ ਪਿਆਰੁ ॥

Oche Kukeh Vada Gaveh Jodha Ka Vichar. Murakh Panddt Hikamat Hujat Sanjai Karehi Piyar.

ਧਰਮੀ ਧਰਮੁ ਕਰਹਿ ਗਾਵਾਵਹਿ ਮੰਗਹਿ ਮੋਖ ਦੁਆਰੁ ॥ ਜਤੀ ਸਦਾਵਹਿ ਜੁਗਤਿ ਨ ਜਾਣਹਿ ਛਡਿ ਬਹਹਿ ਘਰ ਬਾਰੁ ॥

Dharami Dharam Kareh Gavaveh Mangeh Mokh Duar. Jati Sadhaveh Jugat N Janehi Chad Beheh Ghar Bar.

ਸਭੁ ਕੋ ਪੂਰਾ ਆਪੇ ਹੋਵੈ ਘਟਿ ਨ ਕੋਈ ਆਖੈ ॥ ਪਤਿ ਪਰਵਾਣਾ ਪਿਛੈ ਪਾਈਐ ਤਾ ਨਾਨਕ ਤੋਲਿਆ ਜਾਪੈ ॥੨॥

Sabh Ko Pura Apey Hovai Ghat N Koe Akhai.Pat Paravana Pichai Paiai Ta Nanak Tolia Japai. SGGS 469.

Greed and sin are the king and prime minister, and falsehood is the treasurer in our lives. Sexual desire, the chief advisor, is summoned and consulted; they all sit together and contemplate their plans. Their subjects (Giyan Indre) are blind without wisdom, and try to please the ardent desire of worldly passions (Maya). The so called spiritually wise adore themselves in different types of clothes and decorations, dance and play to the music which people want to hear. They shout out loud, and sing epic poems and heroic stories. The fools call themselves spiritual scholars, and by their clever tricks gather wealth, which is their main aim and target. The so called righteous (Dharmic) think it is right way but actually are wasting their effort and can’t get salvation from Maya. Some call themselves celibate, and abandon their homes, but they do not know the true way of life. Everyone calls oneself perfect; none call themselves imperfect. If the weight of honour is placed on the scale, then, O Nanak, one sees their true weight. They are in fact still suffering in the greed, ardent sexual desire, falsehood and worldly temptations.

5. Some do Path and even memorize and recite Gurbani from memory.

ਪਾਠੁ ਪੜਿਓ ਅਰੁ ਬੇਦੁ ਬੀਚਾਰਿਓ ਨਿਵਲਿ ਭੁਅੰਗਮ ਸਾਧੇ ॥ ਪੰਚ ਜਨਾ ਸਿਉ ਸੰਗੁ ਨ ਛੁਟਕਿਓ ਅਧਿਕ ਅਹੰਬੁਧਿ ਬਾਧੇ ॥੧॥

Path Parriou Ar Baed Bichariou Nival Bhuangam Sadhe. Panch Jna Sio Sang N Chutakiou Adhik Ahanbudh Badhe

ਪਿਆਰੇ ਇਨ ਬਿਧਿ ਮਿਲਣੁ ਨ ਜਾਈ ਮੈ ਕੀਏ ਕਰਮ ਅਨੇਕਾ ॥ ਹਾਰਿ ਪਰਿਓ ਸੁਆਮੀ ਕੈ ਦੁਆਰੈ ਦੀਜੈ ਬੁਧਿ ਬਿਬੇਕਾ ॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥

Piayre Ein Bidh Milan N Jai Mai Kiye Karam Aneka. Har Pariou Suamee Kai Duarai Dijai Budh Bibeka. Rehao. SGGS 641.

Some read scriptures, and discuss the Vedas (Holy Scriptures); some practice the inner cleansing techniques of Yoga, and control of the breath. But they cannot escape from the company of the five passions and are increasingly bound to egotism. Some perform many religious rituals. This is not the way to meet the God. I have left the protection of all these and came to the refuge of the Guru to grant me a discerning intellect and wisdom how to merge with the God.

ਕਿਆ ਪੜੀਐ ਕਿਆ ਗੁਨੀਐ ॥ ਕਿਆ ਬੇਦ ਪੁਰਾਨਾਂ ਸੁਨੀਐ ॥ ਪੜੇ ਸੁਨੇ ਕਿਆ ਹੋਈ ॥ ਜਉ ਸਹਜ ਨ ਮਿਲਿਓ ਸੋਈ ॥੧॥

Kia Parreai Kia Guneai. Kia Bedh Purana Suneai. Parrae Sunae Kia Hoe. Jo Sehaj N Miliou Soe. SGGS 655

What use is it to read, and what use is it to study Vedas and the Puraanas? What use is reading and listening, if celestial peace is not attained? Vedas and Puranas mean all Holy Scriptures including Guru Granth Sahib.

ਪਿੜ ਪਿੜ ਗਡੀ ਲਦੀਅਿਹ ਪਿੜ ਪਿੜ ਭਰੀਅਿਹ ਸਾਥ ॥ ਪਿੜ ਪਿੜ ਬੇੜੀ ਪਾਈਐ ਪਿੜ ਪਿੜ ਗਡੀਅਿਹ ਖਾਤ ॥

Parr Parr Gaddee Ladheah Parr Parr Bhareah Sath. Parr Parr Berree Paeai Parr Parr Gadeah Khat.

ਪੜੀਅਿਹ ਜੇਤੇਬਰਸ ਬਰਸ ਪੜੀਅਿਹ ਜੇਤੇਮਾਸ ॥ ਪੜੀਐ ਜੇਤੀ ਆਰਜਾ ਪੜੀਅਿਹ ਜੇਤੇਸਾਸ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਲੇਖੈਇਕ ਗਲ ਹੋਰੁ ਹਉਮੈਝਖਣਾ ਝਾਖ ॥੧॥

Parreah Jete Baras Baras Parreah Jete Mas. Parrea Jeti Arja Parreah Jatae Sas. Nanak Laekhai Ek Gal Hor Houmai Jhakhna Jhakh. SGGS 467.

We may read and read loads of books; we may read and study vast multitudes of books. We may read and read boat-loads of books; we may read and read and fill pits with them. We may read them year after year; we may read them as many months there are. We may read them all our life; we may read them with every breath. Nanak says, only one thing is of any account; which is getting knowledge and wisdom from them; everything else is useless babbling and idle talk in ego.

READ ALSO: Gurdwara of the future. What do Singaporeans think?

ਪੰਜਿ ਨਿਵਾਜਾ ਵਖਤ ਪੰਜਿ ਪੰਜਾ ਪੰਜੇ ਨਾਉ ॥ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਸਚੁ ਹਲਾਲ ਦੁਇ ਤੀਜਾ ਖੈਰ ਖੁਦਾਇ ॥ ਚਉਥੀ ਨੀਅਤਿ ਰਾਸਿ ਮਨੁ ਪੰਜਵੀ ਸਿਫਤਿ ਸਨਾਇ ॥ ਕਰਣੀ ਕਲਮਾ ਆਖਿ ਕੈ ਤਾ ਮੁਸਲਮਾਣੁ ਸਦਾਇ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਜੇਤੇ ਕੂੜਿਆਰ ਕੂੜੈ ਕੂੜੀ ਪਾਇ ॥੩॥

Panj Nivaja Vakhat Panj Panja Panje Naao. Pehila Sach Halal Doe Tija Khair Khudae. Chouthi Neeat Raas Mann Panjavi Sifat Sanae. Karani Kalama Akh Kai Ta Musalaman Sadae.Nanak Jete Koorriar Koorrai Koorri Pae. SGGS 141.

Guru directs this Shabd for all who do Path (Nitnem) ritually without understanding. There are five prayers and five times of day for prayer; the five have five names. Let the first be truthfulness, the second honest living, and the third charity in the Name of God. Let the fourth be good will to all, and the fifth the praise of the Virtues of the God. Repeat the prayer of good deeds, and then, you may call yourself a Muslim. O Nanak, the false obtain only the falsehood. If our child goes to school and remembers everything taught and gets full marks in the exam and praise of everybody, but when it comes to put that to practice he cannot. What use is that knowledge?

ਮਤਿ ਵਿਚਿ ਰਤਨ ਜਵਾਹਰ ਮਾਣਿਕ ਜੇ ਇਕ ਗੁਰ ਕੀ ਸਿਖ ਸੁਣੀ ॥

Mat Vich Ratan Javahar Manik Jae Ek Gur Kee Sikh Sunee. SGGS 2

Internalization of even one message of the Guru makes spirituality priceless.

ਕਿਨਕਾ ਏਕ ਜਿਸੁ ਜੀਅ ਬਸਾਵੈ ॥ ਤਾ ਕੀ ਮਹਿਮਾ ਗਨੀ ਨ ਆਵੈ ॥

Kinka Ek Jis Jia Basavai. Ta Ki Mehima Gani N Aavai. SGGS 262.

Those who get in their mind (Mann) even an iota of Guru’s teachings, the praises of their glory cannot be recounted. That’s only possible if we contemplate on the Shabd rather doing Path quickly. There is a need to get wisdom from the knowledge so that when we encounter problems in our life we can deal with them and put that knowledge and wisdom to use.

6. Some go to Gurdwara to ask for worldly possessions.

ਨਰ ਚਾਹਤ ਕਛੁ ਅਉਰ ਅਉਰੈ ਕੀ ਅਉਰੈ ਭਈ ॥ ਚਿਤਵਤ ਰਹਿਓ ਠਗਉਰ ਨਾਨਕ ਫਾਸੀ ਗਲਿ ਪਰੀ ॥੩੮॥

Nar Chahat Kach Aour Aourai Ki Aourai Bhee. Chitavat Rehiou Thagour Nanak Fasee Gal Pari. SGGS 1428.

When we beg for worldly possessions in the Gurdwara, most of the time our wishes are not fulfilled. We wish for something, but something different happens. Nanak says we plot to deceive others, but place the noose around our own neck instead. We then start going to other so called religious places and get into a vicious circle to fulfill our demand for worldly materials.

ਵਿਣੁ ਤੁਧੁ ਹੋਰੁ ਜਿ ਮੰਗਣਾ ਸਿਰਿ ਦੁਖਾ ਕੈ ਦੁਖ ॥ ਦੇਹਿ ਨਾਮੁ ਸੰਤੋਖੀਆ ਉਤਰੈ ਮਨ ਕੀ ਭੁਖ ॥

Vin Tudh Hor J Mangna Sir Dukha Kai Dukh. Deh Naam Santokhea Outarai Mann Ki Bhukh. SGGS 958

To ask for any other than You, God, is the most miserable of miseries. Please bless me with Your Name (Godly Virtues) and make me contented; may the hunger of my mind (Mann) be satisfied.

Conclusion: The Gurdwara is a place where we get spiritual knowledge and wisdom. Like our child who goes to school but does not get any knowledge from the teacher and fails in the exam, our going to the Gurdwara is meaningless if we don’t get spiritual knowledge and wisdom to deal with our problems. Bani does not fulfill our desires for worldly materials but gives us spiritual knowledge and wisdom. We can get spiritual knowledge and wisdom by discussing Bani through social media, at home or in a park. All these become a Gurdwara, the gateway to Guru. That does not mean we don’t need the Gurdwara building. It is a centre where most of us gather regularly. But we should go there for a meaningful purpose.

Dr. Kala Singh is medical graduate from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University, India. He worked in Africa i.e. Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Botswana for 21 years as Psychiatric Doctor before immigrating and immigrated to Canada. He is a physician, community activist, Sikh scholar, television personality and motivational speaker. This article first appeared in The Sikh Bulletin (December 2022 – Volume 24 Number 5, Special Edition) titled ‘What is a Gurdwara?’

RELATED STORY:

The Clincher: Why Go to A Gurdwara? (Asia Samachar, 4 Sept 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.