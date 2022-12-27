Bhim Singh (Pappu), (1980 – 2022), Taman Sri Sentosa

BHIM SINGH (PAPPU) A/L KIRNAL SINGH (TARI MAS)
6.11.1980 – 27.12.2022
Passed away peacefully.
Leaving behind beloved father, mother, brothers, sister, relatives and friends.
Father: Kirnal Singh @ Tari (MAS)
Mother: Araji Kot @ Jita
Brothers: Gurdip Singh @ Deepa
Premjit Singh @ Prem
Sister: Parkash Kaur @ Shindi
Last respects can be paid at residence Block 17-01-04 Taman Sri Sentosa Apt, Jalan Klang Lama, 58000, Kuala Lumpur
Cortege leaves residence at 2.00pm, 28 December 2022 (Wednesday)
Saskaar/ Cremation: 3pm, 28 December 2022 (Wednesday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Loke Yew Crematorium), Kuala Lumpur
Path da Bhog will be held on 14th January 2023 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya from 8am onwards follow by Guru ka Langgar
Contact:
Deepa 0193839875
Shindi 0166511750
| Entry: 27 Dec 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.