Bhim Singh (Pappu), (1980 – 2022), Taman Sri Sentosa

BHIM SINGH (PAPPU) A/L KIRNAL SINGH (TARI MAS)

6.11.1980 – 27.12.2022

Passed away peacefully.

Leaving behind beloved father, mother, brothers, sister, relatives and friends.

Father: Kirnal Singh @ Tari (MAS)

Mother: Araji Kot @ Jita

Brothers: Gurdip Singh @ Deepa

Premjit Singh @ Prem

Sister: Parkash Kaur @ Shindi

Last respects can be paid at residence Block 17-01-04 Taman Sri Sentosa Apt, Jalan Klang Lama, 58000, Kuala Lumpur

Cortege leaves residence at 2.00pm, 28 December 2022 (Wednesday)

Saskaar/ Cremation: 3pm, 28 December 2022 (Wednesday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Loke Yew Crematorium), Kuala Lumpur

Path da Bhog will be held on 14th January 2023 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya from 8am onwards follow by Guru ka Langgar

Contact:

Deepa 0193839875

Shindi 0166511750

﻿

| Entry: 27 Dec 2022 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.