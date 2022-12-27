San Jose Sikhs lead effort for state recognition

Surjit Singh Bains is a board member at the Sikh Gurdwara San Jose. More than 20,000 Sikhs reside in Santa Clara County. Photo: Loan-Anh Pham / San Jose Spotlight

By Loan-Anh Pham | San José Spotlight | United States |

California Sikhs have received statewide recognition, and San Jose’s own Sikh community played a crucial role.

The state Assembly approved a resolution earlier this year to recognize and promote understanding of the ethnic and religious group that totals more than 20,000 residents in Santa Clara County and more than 200,000 statewide, according to census data. The state Senate is expected to take up a corresponding resolution next year.

Assemblymember Ash Kalra, author of the resolution, said it affirms Sikhs as part of a distinct ethnic and religious minority, and serves as a starting point for people to learn more about the community. Kalra represents District 25, which includes a large part of San Jose and parts of Santa Clara.

Sikh Gurdwara San Jose, also known as Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, is the largest Sikh temple in the world outside of India.

“We literally have a point of national and even international significance right here in our hometown,” Kalra told San José Spotlight. “That’s why working with the San Jose Gurdwara and getting this resolution passed has extra significance.”

San Jose Sikh leaders worked with other Sikh community members in the Central Valley to draft the resolution, before working with local lawmakers to move it forward.

Surjit Singh Bains, a board member at Sikh Gurdwara San Jose, said the inspiration for the resolution came from similar legislation in other states, including Pennsylvania. The legislation carries Sikh principles such as equality and sharing resources, Bains said, while also instilling a sense of belonging for younger Sikh Americans.

“All people, all over the U.S.A., Northern California and other states, they will know who we are,” Bains told San José Spotlight.

Read the full story here.

