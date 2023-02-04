Football teammates stage walkout when Spanish referee asks Sikh boy to remove patka. This is solidarity!

By Asia Samachar | Spain |

A group of young footballers in Spain and their team officials showed a high degree of understanding of the Sikh way of life when they stoodby their patka-bearing Sikh player.

Patka is a small turban, usually worn by Sikh children to cover their uncut hair. It is even worn by adults when engaging in sports or appearing casual at home.

The incident took place in a cadet match between Arrigorriaga and Arratia C, at the Padura sports facilities, reported by the DEIA newspaper.

Gurpreet Singh, 15, was fielded in the second half of the game. But the referee asked him to remove the patka, badging it as a hat.

The Arratia players interceded to explain that the patka is part of his faith, but the referee did not budge. The teammates then decided to leave the field of play as a sign of solidarity.

But the Vizcaya Football Federation slapped the Basque club with a €300 fine and three points.

The referee justified his decision by alluding to the fact that the 15-year-old was wearing a hat, and explained to the players that it is prohibited according to the regulations. Before this match, however, other referees have avoided that interpretation and have acted with flexibility, according to media reports.

Arratia club president Pedro Ormazabal said Gurpreet has been playing normally for at least four years, both in children and in the first year of cadets, without any problems.

“The kids were the first to support him. The coach did too. Afterwards, he was supported by the players of the rival team and the families who had attended the game,” he added.

“The situation is tough for a cadet kid, although I see him as strong. He is fully integrated into the valley, speaks Basque perfectly, like any other boy from Arratia, and is a boy loved by his classmates. In addition, he is a smart boy, quick-witted, and has clear ideas. Gurpreet has adapted to our culture and society, are we not capable of allowing him to play with a garment linked to his religion and his culture?” he added.

The Biscayan Football Federation has maintained the punishment for Arratia C, for having left the field. It has left it up to the referees to interpret the regulations on which the referee who did not allow Gurpreet to play with his patka has relied.

