Bhajan Singh (1926 – 2023), Retired Sergeant Major 6714, Taiping

BHAJAN SINGH A/L ARJAN SINGH

7.1.1926 – 4.2.2023

Jehya Chiri Likheya, Teyha Hukam Kamahey, Ghaley Aavey Nanka, Sadhey Utthi Jahey

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Retired Sergeant Major 6714, Taiping

Village: Buttar, Moga

Wife: Late Sardarni Bachan Kaur a/p Narain Singh

Children / Spouses:

Harcharn Singh / Sarjit Kaur

Dr Ranjit Kaur

Dr Charan Kaur

Gurmel Singh / Harbans Kaur

Jaswant Singh / Manmohan Kaur

Awtar Singh / Permjit Kaur

Grandchildren: Jazbir Singh, Ravinder Singh, Dilshad Dhaliwal, Jasvinder Kaur, Surinder Kaur, Sangeeta Dhaliwal, Amardip Singh, Malvinderjit Kaur, Jasrinderjit Singh, Rashpall Kaur, Rashvin Kaur, Narinder Kaur, Harinder Singh, Charanjit Singh

Great Grandchildren: Raina Kaur, Armaan Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: 3.30pm, 6 February 2023 (Monday) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Cortège leaves from from No. 11, Jalan 12/17, Section 12, Petaling Jaya at 1pm, 6 February 2023 (Monday)

Path da Bhog: Details to follow

Contact:

Dr. Ranjit Kaur (012-3955597)

Gurmel Singh (016-2739603)

Awtar Singh (019-2865719)

Jaswant Singh(019-2826848)

A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather. He lived a full life & will be missed terribly by his family.

| Entry: 5 Feb 2023 | Source: Family

