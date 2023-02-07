Kuala Pilah hosts Seremban Istri Satsang – Photo: GS Seremban Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Sikhs form Seremban and nearby towns visited Gurdwara Sahib Kuala Pilah, located about 40km away, on Feb 4. All in, there were about 60 Sikhs from both side. Both gurdwaras are located in the state of Negeri Sembilan. The event was organised by the Seremban Istri Satsang.

