Bhajan Kaur Sidhu (1940 – 2023), Taman Sri Sentosa, KL

BHAJAN KAUR SIDHU W/O LATE LATCHMAN SINGH
30.5.1940 – 7.2.2023
Village : Gumti
Saskaar / Cremation: 1pm, 8th February 2023 (Wednesday) at Kampung Tunku Crematorium, Petaling Jaya
Cortege leaves from 19-00-13, Taman Sri Sentosa, Jalan Klang Lama, 58000 Kuala Lumpur
Children / Spouses:
Inderpal Kaur / Jatinder Singh
Kiranjit Kaur / Jai Kumar
Siblings / spouses:
Late Sarjit Singh / Sukhvir Kaur
Late Jagjit Singh
Late Hardial Singh / Ajit Kaur
Herbans Kaur (Rani) / Selva
Joginder Singh / Daljit Kaur
Grandson: Simardeep Singh
Contact :
Inderpal (016 6991921)
Kiran (016 2450373)
Rani (013 6062024)
| Entry: 7 Feb 2023 | Source: Family
