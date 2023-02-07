Bhajan Kaur Sidhu (1940 – 2023), Taman Sri Sentosa, KL

BHAJAN KAUR SIDHU W/O LATE LATCHMAN SINGH

30.5.1940 – 7.2.2023

Village : Gumti

Saskaar / Cremation: 1pm, 8th February 2023 (Wednesday) at Kampung Tunku Crematorium, Petaling Jaya

Cortege leaves from 19-00-13, Taman Sri Sentosa, Jalan Klang Lama, 58000 Kuala Lumpur

Children / Spouses:

Inderpal Kaur / Jatinder Singh

Kiranjit Kaur / Jai Kumar

Siblings / spouses:

Late Sarjit Singh / Sukhvir Kaur

Late Jagjit Singh

Late Hardial Singh / Ajit Kaur

Herbans Kaur (Rani) / Selva

Joginder Singh / Daljit Kaur

Grandson: Simardeep Singh

Contact :

Inderpal (016 6991921)

Kiran (016 2450373)

Rani (013 6062024)

﻿

| Entry: 7 Feb 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.