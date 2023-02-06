Prithipal Singh (1940 – 2023), Ampang (Previously Bukit Mertajam, Penang)

PIRTHIPAL SINGH
8.1.1940 – 3.2.2023
Wife: Sukhdeep Kaur
Children / Spouses:
Harvinderjit Kaur Saran (Late) / Manjit Singh
Dr Harmeet Kaur Bhullar / Pritpall Singh Bhullar
Dr Mohinder Pal Singh Saran / Harvinder Kaur Gill
Grandchildren:
Avneet Kaur Bhullar
Gurtaj Singh Saran
Pranveer Singh Bhullar
Simrath Kaur Saran
Path da Bhog: 12 February 2023 (Sunday), from 5pm to 7pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Ampang (Jalan Ulu Kelang)
Contact: Mohinder Pal Singh (017-665 3815)
| Entry: 6 Feb 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.