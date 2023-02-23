Amarjit Singh Jessy PMP, AMP, PPT (1964 – 2023), Taman Canning, Ipoh

AMARJIT SINGH JESSY PMP, AMP, PPT

26.7.1964 – 22.2.2023

A top international umpire and umpire manager. He officiated at three Olympics – Sydney (2000), Athens (2004) and Beijing (2008). Four World Cup – Utrecht, Holland (1998), Kuala Lumpur (2002), Monchengladbach, Germany (2006), and New Delhi in 2010.

Waheguruji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Sardar Amarjit Singh Jessy PMP, AMP, PPT (son of late Swaran Singh Jessy/ late Savaran Kaur Kaulsi – Swarni) and husband of Sujan Kaur (daughter of late Gurcharan Singh and Madam Opdesh Kaur).

Amarjit left this world for his Heavenly abode on 22 February 2023, leaving behind:

Sujan Kaur – Wife

Sharon Kaur Jessy – Daughter

Aaronjit Singh Jessy – Son

Darrenjit Singh Jessy – Son

Siblings/Spouses:

Late Harbans Kaur (Dolly) / Gurdaib Singh

Joginder Kaur Jessy (Jindi) / Dr Sorindar Singh

Sarvan Kaur Jessy (Gugi) / Ambara Singh

Balbeer Singh Jessy (Kaka) / Usha Devi

Gurdip Singh Jessy (Deep) / Gursharan Kaur

Late Kuldeep Singh Jessy (Kulu)

In-laws / Spouses:

Dr Rajinder Singh / Tang Kim Hong

Sarjit Kaur / Harinder Singh

Dr Jasbir Singh / Jagdish Kaur

Chand Kaur / Avtar Singh

and Nephews, Nieces and family members who will mourn their loss….

Last respects can be paid at his residence at 76, Jalan Raja Kam, Taman Canning, 31400 Ipoh on Friday, 24 February 2023 (4pm to 10pm).

Funeral service is on Saturday, 25 February 2023 from 10am at 76, Jalan Raja Kam, Taman Canning, 31400 Ipoh. Cortege leaves at 11.30am for cremation at Buntong Crematorium, Jalan Madras, 30100 Ipoh, Perak.

Sahej Path Da Bhog will be held on Saturday, 4th March 2023 (10am to 12noon) at Gurdwara Sahib Buntong, Ipoh.

Contact: Sharon +6012-5110097

| Entry: 23 Feb 2023 | Source: Family

