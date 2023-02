In Memory: Surjit Kaur Naranjan Singh (1935 – 2022), Bangi

SURJIT KAUR D/O NARANJAN SINGH

(1935 – 2022)

1st Barsi in loving memory of Late Mdm Surjit Kaur d/o Naranjan Singh, from Bangi.

Village: Sanehwal, Ludhiana

Husband: Late Sardar Magar Singh

Children / Spouses:

Sdr Jawer Singh / Mdm Jaswinder Kaur Mdm Ranjit Kaur / Late Sdr Hardave Singh Mdm Baldeep Kaur / Sdr Kartar Singh Sdr Dalvinder Singh / Mdm Jaswinder Kaur Late Mdm Davender Kaur/Late Sdr Baljit Singh

Sahej Path da Bhog: 26th Feb 2023 (Sunday), from 9.30a.m to 11.30a.m, at Gurdwara Sahib Kajang

Contact: Dalvinder Singh +6019 7709974

Dearly loved & deeply missed by children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relative’s and friends.



| Entry: 22 Feb 2023 | Source: Family

