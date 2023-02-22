Mahinder Kaur Randhawa (1937 – 2023), Ipoh

MAHINDER KAUR RANDHAWA
D/O BHAGWAN SINGH RANDHAWA (IPOH)
W/O THE LATE MUKHTIAR SINGH GILL
Passed away peacefully on the 12th February 2023
Leaving behind sons
Navinder Singh Gill
Shaninder Singh Gill
Brothers
The late Giani Mahinder Singh Khalsa (Khalsa Ji)
Hari Singh
Gopal Singh
Sister
Amar kaur
Brother in law and sisters in law relatives and a host of friends.
Path Da Bhog: 25th February 2023 (Saturday), from 10am to 12noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Greentown (Ashby Road) Ipoh
Please treat this as a personal invitation.
Contact 019 5731317 S. S. Gill
Entry: 22 Feb 2023 | Source: Family
