Mahinder Kaur Randhawa (1937 – 2023), Ipoh

MAHINDER KAUR RANDHAWA

D/O BHAGWAN SINGH RANDHAWA (IPOH)

W/O THE LATE MUKHTIAR SINGH GILL

Passed away peacefully on the 12th February 2023

Leaving behind sons

Navinder Singh Gill

Shaninder Singh Gill

Brothers

The late Giani Mahinder Singh Khalsa (Khalsa Ji)

Hari Singh

Gopal Singh

Sister

Amar kaur

Brother in law and sisters in law relatives and a host of friends.

Path Da Bhog: 25th February 2023 (Saturday), from 10am to 12noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Greentown (Ashby Road) Ipoh

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

Contact 019 5731317 S. S. Gill

﻿

| Entry: 22 Feb 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.